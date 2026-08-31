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7. Al-A'raf
The Heights
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
7:1
المص ١
الٓمٓصٓ ١
الٓمٓصٓ
١
Alif-Lãm-Mĩm-Ṣãd.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:2
كتاب انزل اليك فلا يكن في صدرك حرج منه لتنذر به وذكرى للمومنين ٢
كِتَـٰبٌ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكَ فَلَا يَكُن فِى صَدْرِكَ حَرَجٌۭ مِّنْهُ لِتُنذِرَ بِهِۦ وَذِكْرَىٰ لِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٢
كِتَٰبٌ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكَ
فَلَا
يَكُن
فِي
صَدۡرِكَ
حَرَجٞ
مِّنۡهُ
لِتُنذِرَ
بِهِۦ
وَذِكۡرَىٰ
لِلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٢
˹This is˺ a Book sent down to you ˹O Prophet˺—do not let anxiety into your heart regarding it—so with it you may warn ˹the disbelievers˺, and as a reminder to the believers.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:3
اتبعوا ما انزل اليكم من ربكم ولا تتبعوا من دونه اولياء قليلا ما تذكرون ٣
ٱتَّبِعُوا۟ مَآ أُنزِلَ إِلَيْكُم مِّن رَّبِّكُمْ وَلَا تَتَّبِعُوا۟ مِن دُونِهِۦٓ أَوْلِيَآءَ ۗ قَلِيلًۭا مَّا تَذَكَّرُونَ ٣
ٱتَّبِعُواْ
مَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكُم
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعُواْ
مِن
دُونِهِۦٓ
أَوۡلِيَآءَۗ
قَلِيلٗا
مَّا
تَذَكَّرُونَ
٣
Follow what has been sent down to you from your Lord, and do not take others as guardians besides Him. How seldom are you mindful!
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:4
وكم من قرية اهلكناها فجاءها باسنا بياتا او هم قايلون ٤
وَكَم مِّن قَرْيَةٍ أَهْلَكْنَـٰهَا فَجَآءَهَا بَأْسُنَا بَيَـٰتًا أَوْ هُمْ قَآئِلُونَ ٤
وَكَم
مِّن
قَرۡيَةٍ
أَهۡلَكۡنَٰهَا
فَجَآءَهَا
بَأۡسُنَا
بَيَٰتًا
أَوۡ
هُمۡ
قَآئِلُونَ
٤
˹Imagine˺ how many societies We have destroyed! Our torment took them by surprise ˹while sleeping˺ at night or midday.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:5
فما كان دعواهم اذ جاءهم باسنا الا ان قالوا انا كنا ظالمين ٥
فَمَا كَانَ دَعْوَىٰهُمْ إِذْ جَآءَهُم بَأْسُنَآ إِلَّآ أَن قَالُوٓا۟ إِنَّا كُنَّا ظَـٰلِمِينَ ٥
فَمَا
كَانَ
دَعۡوَىٰهُمۡ
إِذۡ
جَآءَهُم
بَأۡسُنَآ
إِلَّآ
أَن
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
كُنَّا
ظَٰلِمِينَ
٥
Their only cry—when overwhelmed by Our torment—was, “We have indeed been wrongdoers.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:6
فلنسالن الذين ارسل اليهم ولنسالن المرسلين ٦
فَلَنَسْـَٔلَنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ أُرْسِلَ إِلَيْهِمْ وَلَنَسْـَٔلَنَّ ٱلْمُرْسَلِينَ ٦
فَلَنَسۡـَٔلَنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أُرۡسِلَ
إِلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَنَسۡـَٔلَنَّ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٦
We will surely question those who received messengers and We will question the messengers ˹themselves˺.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:7
فلنقصن عليهم بعلم وما كنا غايبين ٧
فَلَنَقُصَّنَّ عَلَيْهِم بِعِلْمٍۢ ۖ وَمَا كُنَّا غَآئِبِينَ ٧
فَلَنَقُصَّنَّ
عَلَيۡهِم
بِعِلۡمٖۖ
وَمَا
كُنَّا
غَآئِبِينَ
٧
Then We will give them a full account with sure knowledge—for We were never absent.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:8
والوزن يوميذ الحق فمن ثقلت موازينه فاولايك هم المفلحون ٨
وَٱلْوَزْنُ يَوْمَئِذٍ ٱلْحَقُّ ۚ فَمَن ثَقُلَتْ مَوَٰزِينُهُۥ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُمُ ٱلْمُفْلِحُونَ ٨
وَٱلۡوَزۡنُ
يَوۡمَئِذٍ
ٱلۡحَقُّۚ
فَمَن
ثَقُلَتۡ
مَوَٰزِينُهُۥ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُمُ
ٱلۡمُفۡلِحُونَ
٨
The weighing on that Day will be just. As for those whose scale will be heavy ˹with good deeds˺, ˹only˺ they will be successful.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:9
ومن خفت موازينه فاولايك الذين خسروا انفسهم بما كانوا باياتنا يظلمون ٩
وَمَنْ خَفَّتْ مَوَٰزِينُهُۥ فَأُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ خَسِرُوٓا۟ أَنفُسَهُم بِمَا كَانُوا۟ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَا يَظْلِمُونَ ٩
وَمَنۡ
خَفَّتۡ
مَوَٰزِينُهُۥ
فَأُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
خَسِرُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُم
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٩
But those whose scale is light, they have doomed themselves for wrongfully denying Our signs.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:10
ولقد مكناكم في الارض وجعلنا لكم فيها معايش قليلا ما تشكرون ١٠
وَلَقَدْ مَكَّنَّـٰكُمْ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ وَجَعَلْنَا لَكُمْ فِيهَا مَعَـٰيِشَ ۗ قَلِيلًۭا مَّا تَشْكُرُونَ ١٠
وَلَقَدۡ
مَكَّنَّٰكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
وَجَعَلۡنَا
لَكُمۡ
فِيهَا
مَعَٰيِشَۗ
قَلِيلٗا
مَّا
تَشۡكُرُونَ
١٠
We have indeed established you on earth and provided you with a means of livelihood. ˹Yet˺ you seldom give any thanks.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7:11
ولقد خلقناكم ثم صورناكم ثم قلنا للملايكة اسجدوا لادم فسجدوا الا ابليس لم يكن من الساجدين ١١
وَلَقَدْ خَلَقْنَـٰكُمْ ثُمَّ صَوَّرْنَـٰكُمْ ثُمَّ قُلْنَا لِلْمَلَـٰٓئِكَةِ ٱسْجُدُوا۟ لِـَٔادَمَ فَسَجَدُوٓا۟ إِلَّآ إِبْلِيسَ لَمْ يَكُن مِّنَ ٱلسَّـٰجِدِينَ ١١
وَلَقَدۡ
خَلَقۡنَٰكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
صَوَّرۡنَٰكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
لَمۡ
يَكُن
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّٰجِدِينَ
١١
Surely We created you,
1
then shaped you, then said to the angels, “Prostrate before Adam,” so they all did—but not Iblîs,
2
who refused to prostrate with the others.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
7. Al-A'raf
The Heights
Listen
Info
Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
7:1
المص ١
الٓمٓصٓ ١
الٓمٓصٓ
١
Alif-Lãm-Mĩm-Ṣãd.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections