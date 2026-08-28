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Al-Mursalate 77:21 فجعلناه في قرار مكين ٢١

Page 581 · Juz 29

فَجَعَلۡنَٰهُ
فِي
قَرَارٖ
مَّكِينٍ
٢١
que Nous avons placée dans un reposoir sûr 1,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.

ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ

(So shall We make later generations t

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani

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