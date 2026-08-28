Al-Mursalate 77:17 ثم نتبعهم الاخرين ١٧
Page 580 · Juz 29
ثُمَّ
نُتۡبِعُهُمُ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِينَ
١٧
Puis ne les avons-Nous pas fait suivre par les derniers ?
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…