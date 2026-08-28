Al-Mursalate 77:20 الم نخلقكم من ماء مهين ٢٠
Page 581 · Juz 29
أَلَمۡ
نَخۡلُقكُّم
مِّن
مَّآءٖ
مَّهِينٖ
٢٠
Ne vous avons-Nous pas créés d’une eau vile 1.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…