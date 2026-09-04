Al-Baqarah 2:64 ثم توليتم من بعد ذالك فلولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لكنتم من الخاسرين ٦٤
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ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَلَوۡلَا
فَضۡلُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
لَكُنتُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٦٤
Puis vous vous en détournâtes après vos engagements, n’eût été donc la grâce d’Allah et Sa miséricorde, vous seriez certes parmi les perdants.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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