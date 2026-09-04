Al-Baqarah 2:63 واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣
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وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
Et (rappelez-vous), quand Nous avons contracté un engagement avec vous et brandi sur vous le Mont -: “Tenez ferme ce que Nous vous avons donné et souvenez-vous de ce qui s’y trouve afin que vous soyez pieux! ”
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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