Al-Baqarah 2:62 ان الذين امنوا والذين هادوا والنصارى والصابيين من امن بالله واليوم الاخر وعمل صالحا فلهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٦٢
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إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
هَادُواْ
وَٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
وَٱلصَّٰبِـِٔينَ
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
فَلَهُمۡ
أَجۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٦٢
Certes, ceux qui ont cru, ceux qui se sont judaïsés, les Nazaréens, et les Sabéens, quiconque d’entre eux a cru en Allah, au Jour dernier et accompli de bonnes œuvres, sera récompensé par son Seigneur; il n’éprouvera aucune crainte et il ne sera jamais affligé. 1
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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