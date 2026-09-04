Al-Baqarah 2:65 ولقد علمتم الذين اعتدوا منكم في السبت فقلنا لهم كونوا قردة خاسيين ٦٥
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وَلَقَدۡ
عَلِمۡتُمُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱعۡتَدَوۡاْ
مِنكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّبۡتِ
فَقُلۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
كُونُواْ
قِرَدَةً
خَٰسِـِٔينَ
٦٥
Vous avez certainement connu ceux des vôtres qui transgressèrent le Sabbat. Et bien Nous leur dîmes: "Soyez des singes abjects!"
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent His torment on the village that disobeyed Him and broke their pledge and their covenant to observe the sanctity of the Sabbath. They began using deceit…
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent H…