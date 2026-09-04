Al-Baqarah 2:55 واذ قلتم يا موسى لن نومن لك حتى نرى الله جهرة فاخذتكم الصاعقة وانتم تنظرون ٥٥
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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡتُمۡ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَن
نُّؤۡمِنَ
لَكَ
حَتَّىٰ
نَرَى
ٱللَّهَ
جَهۡرَةٗ
فَأَخَذَتۡكُمُ
ٱلصَّٰعِقَةُ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَنظُرُونَ
٥٥
Et [rappelez-vous], lorsque vous dites: "Ô Moïse! Nous ne te croirons qu’après avoir vu Allah clairement!" Alors la foudre vous saisit tandis que vous regardiez.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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