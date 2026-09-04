Al-Baqarah 2:57 وظللنا عليكم الغمام وانزلنا عليكم المن والسلوى كلوا من طيبات ما رزقناكم وما ظلمونا ولاكن كانوا انفسهم يظلمون ٥٧
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وَظَلَّلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡغَمَامَ
وَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡكُمُ
ٱلۡمَنَّ
وَٱلسَّلۡوَىٰۖ
كُلُواْ
مِن
طَيِّبَٰتِ
مَا
رَزَقۡنَٰكُمۡۚ
وَمَا
ظَلَمُونَا
وَلَٰكِن
كَانُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
يَظۡلِمُونَ
٥٧
Et Nous vous couvrîmes de l’ombre d'un nuage, et fîmes descendre sur vous la manne et les cailles: - "Mangez des délices que Nous vous avons attribués!" - Ce n’est pas à Nous qu’ils firent du tort, mais ils se firent tort à eux-mêmes.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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