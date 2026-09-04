Al-Baqarah 2:54 واذ قال موسى لقومه يا قوم انكم ظلمتم انفسكم باتخاذكم العجل فتوبوا الى باريكم فاقتلوا انفسكم ذالكم خير لكم عند باريكم فتاب عليكم انه هو التواب الرحيم ٥٤
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وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
يَٰقَوۡمِ
إِنَّكُمۡ
ظَلَمۡتُمۡ
أَنفُسَكُم
بِٱتِّخَاذِكُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
فَتُوبُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَٱقۡتُلُوٓاْ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
ذَٰلِكُمۡ
خَيۡرٞ
لَّكُمۡ
عِندَ
بَارِئِكُمۡ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡكُمۡۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٥٤
Et [rappelez-vous], lorsque Moïse dit à son peuple: “Ô mon peuple! Certes, vous vous êtes fait du tort à vous-mêmes en prenant le Veau pour idole. Revenez donc à votre Créateur; puis, tuez donc les coupables vous-mêmes: ce serait mieux pour vous, auprès de votre Créateur!” C’est ainsi qu’Il agréa votre repentir; car c’est Lui, certes, l’Accueillant au repentir, le Miséricordieux.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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