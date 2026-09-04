Al-Baqarah 2:53 واذ اتينا موسى الكتاب والفرقان لعلكم تهتدون ٥٣
Page 8 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
مُوسَى
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡفُرۡقَانَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَهۡتَدُونَ
٥٣
Et [rappelez-vous], lorsque Nous avons donné à Moïse le Livre et le Discernement afin que vous soyez guidés. 1
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf
Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after Musa went to the meeting place with his Lord at the end of that period which was forty days. These forty days were mentioned in Surat Al-A`raf, when…
The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf
Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after…