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Al-Baqarah 2:44 ۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤

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۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
Commanderez-vous aux gens de faire le bien, et vous oubliez vous- mêmes de le faire, alors que vous récitez le Livre? Êtes-vous donc dépourvus de raison? 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Condemnation of commanding Others to observe Righteousnesswhile ignoring Righteousness

Allah said, "How is it, O People of the Book, that you command people to perform Al-Birr, which encompasses all types of righteousness, yet forget yourselves and do not heed what you call others to And you read

The Condemnation of commanding Others to observe Righteousnesswhile ignoring Righteousness

Allah said, "How is it, O People of the Book, that you comma

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