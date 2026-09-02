Al-Baqarah 2:43 واقيموا الصلاة واتوا الزكاة واركعوا مع الراكعين ٤٣
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وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَءَاتُواْ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَٱرۡكَعُواْ
مَعَ
ٱلرَّٰكِعِينَ
٤٣
Et accomplissez la prière (As-Ṣalāt), et acquittez l'aumône (Az- Zakāt) , et inclinez-vous avec ceux qui s’inclinent. 1
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood
Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and from hiding the truth and spreading falsehood,
وَلاَ تَلْبِسُواْ الْحَقَّ بِالْبَـطِلِ وَتَكْتُمُواْ الْحَقَّ وَأَنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ
(And mix not truth…
The Prohibition of hiding the Truth and distorting It with Falsehood
Allah forbade the Jews from intentionally distorting the truth with falsehood and…