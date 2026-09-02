Al-Baqarah 2:41 وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١
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وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
Et croyez à ce que J’ai fait descendre, et qui confirme ce qui était déjà avec vous; et ne soyez pas les premiers à le rejeter. Et n’échangez pas Mes révélations contre un vil prix. Et c’est Moi que vous devez craindre. 1
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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