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Al-Baqarah 2:45 واستعينوا بالصبر والصلاة وانها لكبيرة الا على الخاشعين ٤٥

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وَٱسۡتَعِينُواْ
بِٱلصَّبۡرِ
وَٱلصَّلَوٰةِۚ
وَإِنَّهَا
لَكَبِيرَةٌ
إِلَّا
عَلَى
ٱلۡخَٰشِعِينَ
٤٥
Et cherchez assistance dans l’endurance et la prière (Aṣ-Ṣalāt): certes, la prière (Aṣ-Ṣalāt) est une lourde obligation, sauf pour les humbles,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Support that comes with Patience and Prayer

Allah commanded His servants to use patience and prayer to acquire the good of this life and the Hereafter. Muqatil bin Hayan said that this Ayah means, "Utilize patience and the obligatory prayer in seeking the Hereafter. As for patience (here), they s

The Support that comes with Patience and Prayer

Allah commanded His servants to use patience and prayer to acquire the good of this life and the Hereaf

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