Al-Baqarah 2:17 مثلهم كمثل الذي استوقد نارا فلما اضاءت ما حوله ذهب الله بنورهم وتركهم في ظلمات لا يبصرون ١٧
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مَثَلُهُمۡ
كَمَثَلِ
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَوۡقَدَ
نَارٗا
فَلَمَّآ
أَضَآءَتۡ
مَا
حَوۡلَهُۥ
ذَهَبَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِنُورِهِمۡ
وَتَرَكَهُمۡ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتٖ
لَّا
يُبۡصِرُونَ
١٧
Ils ressemblent à quelqu’un qui a allumé un feu; puis quand le feu a illuminé tout à l’entour, Allah a fait disparaître leur lumière et les a abandonnés dans les ténèbres où ils ne voient plus rien.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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