Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
Page 4 · Juz 1
أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
[On peut encore les comparer à ces gens qui,] au moment où les nuées éclatent en pluies, chargées de ténèbres, de tonnerre et éclairs, se mettent les doigts dans les oreilles, terrorisés par le fracas de la foudre et craignant la mort; et Allah encercle de tous côtés les infidèles.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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