Al-Baqarah 2:16 اولايك الذين اشتروا الضلالة بالهدى فما ربحت تجارتهم وما كانوا مهتدين ١٦
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أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱشۡتَرَوُاْ
ٱلضَّلَٰلَةَ
بِٱلۡهُدَىٰ
فَمَا
رَبِحَت
تِّجَٰرَتُهُمۡ
وَمَا
كَانُواْ
مُهۡتَدِينَ
١٦
Ce sont eux qui ont troqué le droit chemin contre l’égarement. Eh bien, leur négoce n’a point profité. Et ils ne sont pas sur la bonne voie.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Plus de Tafsirs
In his Tafsir, As-Suddi reported that Ibn `Abbas and Ibn Mas`ud commented on;
أُوْلَـئِكَ الَّذِينَ اشْتَرَوُاْ الضَّلَـلَةَ بِالْهُدَى
(These are they who have purchased error with guidance) saying it means, "They pursued misguidance and abandoned guidance. " Mujahid said, "They believed and then di…
In his Tafsir, As-Suddi reported that Ibn `Abbas and Ibn Mas`ud commented on;
أُوْلَـئِكَ الَّذِينَ اشْتَرَوُاْ الضَّلَـلَةَ بِالْهُدَى
(These are they…