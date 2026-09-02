Al-Baqarah 2:15 الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥
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ٱللَّهُ
يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ
بِهِمۡ
وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١٥
C’est Allah qui Se moque d’eux et les endurcira dans leur révolte et prolongera sans fin leur égarement.
Lisez le Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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