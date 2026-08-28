Se connecter
Se connecter
Sélectionner la langue

An-Naba' 78:1 عم يتساءلون ١

Page 582 · Juz 30

عَمَّ
يَتَسَآءَلُونَ
١
Sur quoi s’interrogent-ils mutuellement ?
Lire la suite

Lisez le Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the Idolators' Denial of the Occurrence of the Day of Judgement

In rejection of the idolators' questioning about the Day of Judgement, due to their denial

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the

Plus de Tafsirs
Notes placeholders