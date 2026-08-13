وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Yusuf 12:90 قالوا اانك لانت يوسف قال انا يوسف وهاذا اخي قد من الله علينا انه من يتق ويصبر فان الله لا يضيع اجر المحسنين ٩٠

۹۰:۱۲
قَالُوٓاْ
أَءِنَّكَ
لَأَنتَ
يُوسُفُۖ
قَالَ
أَنَا۠
يُوسُفُ
وَهَٰذَآ
أَخِيۖ
قَدۡ
مَنَّ
ٱللَّهُ
عَلَيۡنَآۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
مَن
يَتَّقِ
وَيَصۡبِرۡ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يُضِيعُ
أَجۡرَ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٩٠
(برادران) گفتند: «آیا به راستی تو همان یوسفی؟!». (یوسف) گفت: «(آری) من یوسفم، و این برادر من است، یقیناً الله بر ما منّت گذاشت، همانا هر کس پرهیزگاری کند و صبر نماید، بی‌گمان الله پاداش نیکو‌کاران را ضایع نمی‌کند».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and shortages in food they suffered from in the aftermath of the drought that struck them, and he remembered his father's grief for losing his two children,

Yusuf reveals His True Identity to His Brothers and forgives Them

Allah says, when Yusuf's brothers told him about the afflictions and hardship, and sh

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders