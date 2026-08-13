Yusuf 12:86 قال انما اشكو بثي وحزني الى الله واعلم من الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٦
قَالَ
إِنَّمَآ
أَشۡكُواْ
بَثِّي
وَحُزۡنِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٦
(یعقوب) گفت: «من شرح غم و پریشانی خود را تنها به الله میگویم، (و به سوی او شکایت میبرم) و از (سوی) الله چیزهای میدانم که شما نمیدانید».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,
بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ
(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie…
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News
Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals…