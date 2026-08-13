وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Yusuf 12:86 قال انما اشكو بثي وحزني الى الله واعلم من الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٦

۸۶:۱۲
قَالَ
إِنَّمَآ
أَشۡكُواْ
بَثِّي
وَحُزۡنِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٦
(یعقوب) گفت: «من شرح غم و پریشانی خود را تنها به الله می‌گویم، (و به سوی او شکایت می‌برم) و از (سوی) الله چیزهای می‌دانم که شما نمی‌دانید».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,

بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ

(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders