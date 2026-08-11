Yusuf 12:48 ثم ياتي من بعد ذالك سبع شداد ياكلن ما قدمتم لهن الا قليلا مما تحصنون ٤٨
ثُمَّ
يَأۡتِي
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَ
سَبۡعٞ
شِدَادٞ
يَأۡكُلۡنَ
مَا
قَدَّمۡتُمۡ
لَهُنَّ
إِلَّا
قَلِيلٗا
مِّمَّا
تُحۡصِنُونَ
٤٨
سپس بعد از آن هفت (سال) سخت (قحطی) میآید، که آنچه را برای آن سالها ذخیره کردهاید، میخورید، جز اندکی از آنچه که (برای بذر) ذخیره خواهید کرد.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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The Dream of the King of Egypt
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