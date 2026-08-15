وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Taha 20:100 من اعرض عنه فانه يحمل يوم القيامة وزرا ١٠٠

صفحه ۳۱۹ · جزء ۱۶

مَّنۡ
أَعۡرَضَ
عَنۡهُ
فَإِنَّهُۥ
يَحۡمِلُ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡقِيَٰمَةِ
وِزۡرًا
١٠٠
کسی‌که از آن (قرآن) روی گردان شود، پس بی‌گمان او روز قیامت بار سنگینی (از گناه) بر دوش خواهد کشید.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muhammad ﷺ, `We have told you (O Muhammad) the story of Musa and what happened with him, Fir`awn and his armies, just as it actually happened. Likewise, W

The Entire Qur'an is the Remembrance of Allah and mentioning thePunishment of Those Who turn away from It

Allah, the Exalted, is saying to Prophet Muha

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders