وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Insan 76:31 يدخل من يشاء في رحمته والظالمين اعد لهم عذابا اليما ٣١

صفحه ۵۸۰ · جزء ۲۹

يُدۡخِلُ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
فِي
رَحۡمَتِهِۦۚ
وَٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
أَعَدَّ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابًا
أَلِيمَۢا
٣١
هرکس را که بخواهد در رحمت خود وارد می‌کند، و برای ستمکاران عذاب دردناکی آماده کرده است.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the Magnificent Qur'an to him.

فَاصْبِرْ لِحُكْمِ رَبِّكَ

(Therefore be patient with constancy to the command of your Lord.,) meaning, `just as you have bee

Mention of the Qur'an's Revelation and the Command to be Patient and remember Allah

Allah reminds His Messenger of how He blessed him by revealing the

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders