Al-Baqarah 2:20 يكاد البرق يخطف ابصارهم كلما اضاء لهم مشوا فيه واذا اظلم عليهم قاموا ولو شاء الله لذهب بسمعهم وابصارهم ان الله على كل شيء قدير ٢٠
صفحه ۴ · جزء ۱
يَكَادُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقُ
يَخۡطَفُ
أَبۡصَٰرَهُمۡۖ
كُلَّمَآ
أَضَآءَ
لَهُم
مَّشَوۡاْ
فِيهِ
وَإِذَآ
أَظۡلَمَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
قَامُواْۚ
وَلَوۡ
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَذَهَبَ
بِسَمۡعِهِمۡ
وَأَبۡصَٰرِهِمۡۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلَىٰ
كُلِّ
شَيۡءٖ
قَدِيرٞ
٢٠
نزدیک است که برق چشمانشان را برباید، هر گاه که برای آنها روشن شود در (روشنائی) آن راه میروند و چون تاریک شود (در جای خود) بایستند. و اگر الله بخواهد گوش و چشمانشان را از بین میبرد، چرا که الله بر هر چیز توانا است.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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