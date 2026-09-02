Al-Baqarah 2:21 يا ايها الناس اعبدوا ربكم الذي خلقكم والذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون ٢١
صفحه ۴ · جزء ۱
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱعۡبُدُواْ
رَبَّكُمُ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَكُمۡ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِكُمۡ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٢١
ای مردم، پروردگار خود را پرستش کنید، آن کسیکه شما و کسانی را که پیش از شما بودند آفرید، تا پرهیزگار شوید.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
Tawhid Al-Uluhiyyah
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Tawhid Al-Uluhiyyah
Allah next mentioned His Oneness in divinity and stated that He has favored His servants by bringing them to life after they did no…