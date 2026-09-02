Al-Baqarah 2:17 مثلهم كمثل الذي استوقد نارا فلما اضاءت ما حوله ذهب الله بنورهم وتركهم في ظلمات لا يبصرون ١٧
صفحه ۴ · جزء ۱
مَثَلُهُمۡ
كَمَثَلِ
ٱلَّذِي
ٱسۡتَوۡقَدَ
نَارٗا
فَلَمَّآ
أَضَآءَتۡ
مَا
حَوۡلَهُۥ
ذَهَبَ
ٱللَّهُ
بِنُورِهِمۡ
وَتَرَكَهُمۡ
فِي
ظُلُمَٰتٖ
لَّا
يُبۡصِرُونَ
١٧
داستان اینان همانند داستان کسی است که آتشی افروخته پس چون آتش اطراف او را روشن ساخت، الله نورشان را بگرفت و در تاریکیهایی که نمیبینند رهایشان کرد.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
The Example of the Hypocrites
Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of a person who started a fire. When the fire was lit, and illumnitated the surrounding area, the person benefited from it and felt safe. Then the fire w…
The Example of the Hypocrites
Allah likened the hypocrites when they bought deviation with guidance, thus acquiring utter blindness, to the example of…