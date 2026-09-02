Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
صفحه ۴ · جزء ۱
أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
یا همچون بارانی است که از آسمان (فرو ریزد) و در آن تاریکیها و رعد و برق باشد، و آنها از ترس مرگ، انگشتان خود را در گوشهایشان فرو میبرند تا صدای صاعقه را نشنوند، و الله به کافران احاطه دارد.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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