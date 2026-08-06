Al-An'am 6:63 قل من ينجيكم من ظلمات البر والبحر تدعونه تضرعا وخفية لين انجانا من هاذه لنكونن من الشاكرين ٦٣
قُلۡ
مَن
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّن
ظُلُمَٰتِ
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ
تَدۡعُونَهُۥ
تَضَرُّعٗا
وَخُفۡيَةٗ
لَّئِنۡ
أَنجَىٰنَا
مِنۡ
هَٰذِهِۦ
لَنَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّٰكِرِينَ
٦٣
بگو: «چه کسی شما را از تاریکیهای خشکی و دریا رهایی میبخشد؟! او را با تضرع و زاری و (در) پنهانی میخوانید (و میگویید:) اگر ما را از این (خطرات و بلاها) رهایی بخشد؛ مسلماً از شکر گزاران خواهیم بود».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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