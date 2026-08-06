وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-An'am 6:63 قل من ينجيكم من ظلمات البر والبحر تدعونه تضرعا وخفية لين انجانا من هاذه لنكونن من الشاكرين ٦٣

۶۳:۶
قُلۡ
مَن
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّن
ظُلُمَٰتِ
ٱلۡبَرِّ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرِ
تَدۡعُونَهُۥ
تَضَرُّعٗا
وَخُفۡيَةٗ
لَّئِنۡ
أَنجَىٰنَا
مِنۡ
هَٰذِهِۦ
لَنَكُونَنَّ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّٰكِرِينَ
٦٣
بگو: «چه کسی شما را از تاریکی‌های خشکی و دریا رهایی می‌بخشد؟! او را با تضرع و زاری و (در) پنهانی می‌خوانید (و می‌گویید:) اگر ما را از این (خطرات و بلاها) رهایی بخشد؛ مسلماً از شکر گزاران خواهیم بود».
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment

Allah mentions how He favors His servants, saving them during times of need, in the darkness of land and at sea, such as when storms strike. In such cases, they call on Allah alone, without partners, in supplication. In other Ayat, Allah sa

Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment

Allah mentions how He favors His servants, saving them during times of need, in the darkne

تفاسیر بیشتر
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