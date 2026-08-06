Al-An'am 6:62 ثم ردوا الى الله مولاهم الحق الا له الحكم وهو اسرع الحاسبين ٦٢
ثُمَّ
رُدُّوٓاْ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَوۡلَىٰهُمُ
ٱلۡحَقِّۚ
أَلَا
لَهُ
ٱلۡحُكۡمُ
وَهُوَ
أَسۡرَعُ
ٱلۡحَٰسِبِينَ
٦٢
Then they are ˹all˺ returned to Allah—their True Master. Judgment is His ˹alone˺. And He is the Swiftest Reckoner.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
More Tafsirs
The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death
Allah states that He brings death to His servants in their sleep at night, for sleep is minor death. Allah said in other Ayat,
إِذْ قَالَ اللَّهُ يعِيسَى إِنِّي مُتَوَفِّيكَ وَرَافِعُكَ إِلَىَّ
(And (remember) when Allah said: "O `Isa! I will tak…
The Servants are in Allah's Hands Before and After Death
Allah states that He brings death to His servants in their sleep at night, for sleep is minor…