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Al-An'am 6:64 قل الله ينجيكم منها ومن كل كرب ثم انتم تشركون ٦٤

6:64
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُ
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
وَمِن
كُلِّ
كَرۡبٖ
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٤
Say, “˹Only˺ Allah rescues you from this and any other distress, yet you associate others with Him ˹in worship˺.”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment

Allah mentions how He favors His servants, saving them during times of need, in the darkness of land and at sea, such as when storms strike. In such cases, they call on Allah alone, without partners, in supplication. In other Ayat, Allah sa

Allah's Compassion and Generosity, and His Power and Torment

Allah mentions how He favors His servants, saving them during times of need, in the darkne

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