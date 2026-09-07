Yúsuf 12:86 قال انما اشكو بثي وحزني الى الله واعلم من الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٦
Página 245 · Juz 13
قَالَ
إِنَّمَآ
أَشۡكُواْ
بَثِّي
وَحُزۡنِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٦
Dijo [Jacob]: “Solo me quejo a Dios en mi lamento y mi dolor, y sé de Dios lo que ustedes no saben.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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