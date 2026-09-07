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Yúsuf 12:86 قال انما اشكو بثي وحزني الى الله واعلم من الله ما لا تعلمون ٨٦

Página 245 · Juz 13

قَالَ
إِنَّمَآ
أَشۡكُواْ
بَثِّي
وَحُزۡنِيٓ
إِلَى
ٱللَّهِ
وَأَعۡلَمُ
مِنَ
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٦
Dijo [Jacob]: “Solo me quejo a Dios en mi lamento y mi dolor, y sé de Dios lo que ustedes no saben.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,

بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ

(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals

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