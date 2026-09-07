Yúsuf 12:81 ارجعوا الى ابيكم فقولوا يا ابانا ان ابنك سرق وما شهدنا الا بما علمنا وما كنا للغيب حافظين ٨١
Página 245 · Juz 13
ٱرۡجِعُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَبِيكُمۡ
فَقُولُواْ
يَٰٓأَبَانَآ
إِنَّ
ٱبۡنَكَ
سَرَقَ
وَمَا
شَهِدۡنَآ
إِلَّا
بِمَا
عَلِمۡنَا
وَمَا
كُنَّا
لِلۡغَيۡبِ
حَٰفِظِينَ
٨١
Vuelvan ante nuestro padre y díganle: ¡Padre! Tu hijo ha robado, y solo atestiguamos sobre lo que hemos sabido, y no tenemos acceso a lo oculto [para saber si realmente lo hizo o no].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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