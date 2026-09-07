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Yúsuf 12:81 ارجعوا الى ابيكم فقولوا يا ابانا ان ابنك سرق وما شهدنا الا بما علمنا وما كنا للغيب حافظين ٨١

Página 245 · Juz 13

ٱرۡجِعُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَبِيكُمۡ
فَقُولُواْ
يَٰٓأَبَانَآ
إِنَّ
ٱبۡنَكَ
سَرَقَ
وَمَا
شَهِدۡنَآ
إِلَّا
بِمَا
عَلِمۡنَا
وَمَا
كُنَّا
لِلۡغَيۡبِ
حَٰفِظِينَ
٨١
Vuelvan ante nuestro padre y díganle: ¡Padre! Tu hijo ha robado, y solo atestiguamos sobre lo que hemos sabido, y no tenemos acceso a lo oculto [para saber si realmente lo hizo o no].
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,

بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ

(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals

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