Yúsuf 12:82 واسال القرية التي كنا فيها والعير التي اقبلنا فيها وانا لصادقون ٨٢
Página 245 · Juz 13
وَسۡـَٔلِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
ٱلَّتِي
كُنَّا
فِيهَا
وَٱلۡعِيرَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَقۡبَلۡنَا
فِيهَاۖ
وَإِنَّا
لَصَٰدِقُونَ
٨٢
Y pregunta en la ciudad donde estuvimos y a la caravana con la que regresamos, pues decimos la verdad”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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