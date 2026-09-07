Yúsuf 12:83 قال بل سولت لكم انفسكم امرا فصبر جميل عسى الله ان ياتيني بهم جميعا انه هو العليم الحكيم ٨٣
Página 245 · Juz 13
قَالَ
بَلۡ
سَوَّلَتۡ
لَكُمۡ
أَنفُسُكُمۡ
أَمۡرٗاۖ
فَصَبۡرٞ
جَمِيلٌۖ
عَسَى
ٱللَّهُ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَنِي
بِهِمۡ
جَمِيعًاۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٨٣
[Pero Jacob al escucharlos] dijo: “Lo que ha sucedido no es como me lo cuentan, sino que es una falsedad que inventaron. Me resignaré pacientemente y que Dios me dé consuelo para sobrellevar la desgracia que me acaban de contar. Quiera Dios devolverme a todos [mis hijos]. Él todo lo sabe, es el Sabio”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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