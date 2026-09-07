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Yúsuf 12:83 قال بل سولت لكم انفسكم امرا فصبر جميل عسى الله ان ياتيني بهم جميعا انه هو العليم الحكيم ٨٣

Página 245 · Juz 13

قَالَ
بَلۡ
سَوَّلَتۡ
لَكُمۡ
أَنفُسُكُمۡ
أَمۡرٗاۖ
فَصَبۡرٞ
جَمِيلٌۖ
عَسَى
ٱللَّهُ
أَن
يَأۡتِيَنِي
بِهِمۡ
جَمِيعًاۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٨٣
[Pero Jacob al escucharlos] dijo: “Lo que ha sucedido no es como me lo cuentan, sino que es una falsedad que inventaron. Me resignaré pacientemente y que Dios me dé consuelo para sobrellevar la desgracia que me acaban de contar. Quiera Dios devolverme a todos [mis hijos]. Él todo lo sabe, es el Sabio”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought false blood on Yusuf' shirt,

بَلْ سَوَّلَتْ لَكُمْ أَنفُسُكُمْ أَمْرًا فَصَبْرٌ جَمِيلٌ

(Nay, but your own selves have beguiled you into something. So patie

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub receives the Grievous News

Allah's Prophet Ya`qub repeated to his children the same words he said to them when they brought fals

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