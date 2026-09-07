Yúsuf 12:84 وتولى عنهم وقال يا اسفى على يوسف وابيضت عيناه من الحزن فهو كظيم ٨٤
Página 245 · Juz 13
وَتَوَلَّىٰ
عَنۡهُمۡ
وَقَالَ
يَٰٓأَسَفَىٰ
عَلَىٰ
يُوسُفَ
وَٱبۡيَضَّتۡ
عَيۡنَاهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡحُزۡنِ
فَهُوَ
كَظِيمٞ
٨٤
Y [le recordó el dolor por su hijo perdido y] se apartó de ellos diciendo: “¡Qué pena siento por la falta de José!” Y perdió la vista por tanta pena, y quedó desconsolado, sufriendo en silencio.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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