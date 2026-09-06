Yúsuf 12:29 يوسف اعرض عن هاذا واستغفري لذنبك انك كنت من الخاطيين ٢٩
Página 238 · Juz 12
يُوسُفُ
أَعۡرِضۡ
عَنۡ
هَٰذَاۚ
وَٱسۡتَغۡفِرِي
لِذَنۢبِكِۖ
إِنَّكِ
كُنتِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡخَاطِـِٔينَ
٢٩
¡José! Olvida lo sucedido [y no se lo menciones a nadie]. Y tú, mujer, pide perdón por lo que has hecho; porque has incurrido en una falta grave”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا
(What is the recompense (punishment) for him who intended an evil design against your wife...), in reference to illegal sexual intercourse,
إِلاَ أَن يُسْجَنَ
(except that he be put in prison)
أَوْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ
(or a painful torment) tormented severely with…
مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا
(What is the recompense (punishment) for him who intended an evil design against your wife...), in reference…