Yúsuf 12:27 وان كان قميصه قد من دبر فكذبت وهو من الصادقين ٢٧
Página 238 · Juz 12
وَإِن
كَانَ
قَمِيصُهُۥ
قُدَّ
مِن
دُبُرٖ
فَكَذَبَتۡ
وَهُوَ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰدِقِينَ
٢٧
Pero si su camisa fue rasgada por detrás, entonces ella miente y él dice la verdad”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا
(What is the recompense (punishment) for him who intended an evil design against your wife...), in reference to illegal sexual intercourse,
إِلاَ أَن يُسْجَنَ
(except that he be put in prison)
أَوْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ
(or a painful torment) tormented severely with…
مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا
(What is the recompense (punishment) for him who intended an evil design against your wife...), in reference…