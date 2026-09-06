Yúsuf 12:28 فلما راى قميصه قد من دبر قال انه من كيدكن ان كيدكن عظيم ٢٨
Página 238 · Juz 12
فَلَمَّا
رَءَا
قَمِيصَهُۥ
قُدَّ
مِن
دُبُرٖ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
مِن
كَيۡدِكُنَّۖ
إِنَّ
كَيۡدَكُنَّ
عَظِيمٞ
٢٨
Cuando el esposo vio que la camisa estaba rasgada por detrás, dijo: “Es una astucia propia de mujeres; sus artimañas son terribles.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا
(What is the recompense (punishment) for him who intended an evil design against your wife...), in reference to illegal sexual intercourse,
إِلاَ أَن يُسْجَنَ
(except that he be put in prison)
أَوْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ
(or a painful torment) tormented severely with…
مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا
(What is the recompense (punishment) for him who intended an evil design against your wife...), in reference…