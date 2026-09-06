Yúsuf 12:25 واستبقا الباب وقدت قميصه من دبر والفيا سيدها لدى الباب قالت ما جزاء من اراد باهلك سوءا الا ان يسجن او عذاب اليم ٢٥
Página 238 · Juz 12
وَٱسۡتَبَقَا
ٱلۡبَابَ
وَقَدَّتۡ
قَمِيصَهُۥ
مِن
دُبُرٖ
وَأَلۡفَيَا
سَيِّدَهَا
لَدَا
ٱلۡبَابِۚ
قَالَتۡ
مَا
جَزَآءُ
مَنۡ
أَرَادَ
بِأَهۡلِكَ
سُوٓءًا
إِلَّآ
أَن
يُسۡجَنَ
أَوۡ
عَذَابٌ
أَلِيمٞ
٢٥
[José procuró huir y] ambos corrieron hacia la puerta, ella [al intentar detenerlo] rasgó la túnica de él por detrás y fueron sorprendidos por el marido de ella junto a la puerta, por lo que ella se apresuró a decir: “¿Qué pena merece quien ha pretendido deshonrar a tu mujer, sino que lo encarcelen o reciba un castigo severo?”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا
(What is the recompense (punishment) for him who intended an evil design against your wife...), in reference to illegal sexual intercourse,
إِلاَ أَن يُسْجَنَ
(except that he be put in prison)
أَوْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ
(or a painful torment) tormented severely with…
مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا
(What is the recompense (punishment) for him who intended an evil design against your wife...), in reference…