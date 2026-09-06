Yúsuf 12:23 وراودته التي هو في بيتها عن نفسه وغلقت الابواب وقالت هيت لك قال معاذ الله انه ربي احسن مثواي انه لا يفلح الظالمون ٢٣
Página 238 · Juz 12
وَرَٰوَدَتۡهُ
ٱلَّتِي
هُوَ
فِي
بَيۡتِهَا
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
وَغَلَّقَتِ
ٱلۡأَبۡوَٰبَ
وَقَالَتۡ
هَيۡتَ
لَكَۚ
قَالَ
مَعَاذَ
ٱللَّهِۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
رَبِّيٓ
أَحۡسَنَ
مَثۡوَايَۖ
إِنَّهُۥ
لَا
يُفۡلِحُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
٢٣
Pero la señora de la casa en la cual estaba se sintió atraída por él. Lo llamó y, cerrando las puertas, exclamó: “¡Ven aquí, soy tuya!” Dijo José: “¡Qué Dios me proteja! Mi amo [tu esposo] me ha colmado de honores. Debes saber que los traidores no acaban bien”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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