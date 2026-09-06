Yúsuf 12:26 قال هي راودتني عن نفسي وشهد شاهد من اهلها ان كان قميصه قد من قبل فصدقت وهو من الكاذبين ٢٦
Página 238 · Juz 12
قَالَ
هِيَ
رَٰوَدَتۡنِي
عَن
نَّفۡسِيۚ
وَشَهِدَ
شَاهِدٞ
مِّنۡ
أَهۡلِهَآ
إِن
كَانَ
قَمِيصُهُۥ
قُدَّ
مِن
قُبُلٖ
فَصَدَقَتۡ
وَهُوَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰذِبِينَ
٢٦
Dijo José: “Fue ella quien intentó seducirme”. Entonces un testigo de la familia de ella dijo: “Si su camisa fue rasgada por delante, ella ha dicho la verdad y él es quien miente.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا
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إِلاَ أَن يُسْجَنَ
(except that he be put in prison)
أَوْ عَذَابٌ أَلِيمٌ
(or a painful torment) tormented severely with…
مَا جَزَآءُ مَنْ أَرَادَ بِأَهْلِكَ سُوءًا
(What is the recompense (punishment) for him who intended an evil design against your wife...), in reference…