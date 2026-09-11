Ash-Shuará 26:99 وما اضلنا الا المجرمون ٩٩
Página 371 · Juz 19
وَمَآ
أَضَلَّنَآ
إِلَّا
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمُونَ
٩٩
Pero fueron los pecadores los que nos desviaron.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Those Who have Taqwa and the Astray on the Day of Resurrection, and the Arguments and Sorrow of the Erring
وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ
(And Paradise will be brought near) means, it will be brought close to its people, adorned and decorated for them to behold it. Its people are the pious who preferred it t…
Those Who have Taqwa and the Astray on the Day of Resurrection, and the Arguments and Sorrow of the Erring
وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ
(And Paradise will be…