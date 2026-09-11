Ash-Shuará 26:102 فلو ان لنا كرة فنكون من المومنين ١٠٢
Página 371 · Juz 19
فَلَوۡ
أَنَّ
لَنَا
كَرَّةٗ
فَنَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٠٢
¡Ojalá se nos diera otra oportunidad [de retornar a la vida mundanal] para poder ser de los creyentes!”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ
(And Paradise will be brought near) means, it will be brought close to its people, adorned and decorated for them to behold it. Its people are the pious who preferred it t…
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وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ
(And Paradise will be…