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Ash-Shuará 26:95 وجنود ابليس اجمعون ٩٥

Página 371 · Juz 19

٩٥
y también los secuaces del demonio, todos juntos.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Those Who have Taqwa and the Astray on the Day of Resurrection, and the Arguments and Sorrow of the Erring

وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ

(And Paradise will be brought near) means, it will be brought close to its people, adorned and decorated for them to behold it. Its people are the pious who preferred it t

Those Who have Taqwa and the Astray on the Day of Resurrection, and the Arguments and Sorrow of the Erring

وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ

(And Paradise will be

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