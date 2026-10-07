Ash-Shuará 26:95 وجنود ابليس اجمعون ٩٥
وَجُنُودُ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَجۡمَعُونَ
٩٥
y también los secuaces del demonio, todos juntos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
Those Who have Taqwa and the Astray on the Day of Resurrection, and the Arguments and Sorrow of the Erring
وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ
(And Paradise will be brought near) means, it will be brought close to its people, adorned and decorated for them to behold it. Its people are the pious who preferred it t…
Those Who have Taqwa and the Astray on the Day of Resurrection, and the Arguments and Sorrow of the Erring
وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ
(And Paradise will be…