Ash-Shuará 26:92 وقيل لهم اين ما كنتم تعبدون ٩٢
وَقِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
أَيۡنَ
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡبُدُونَ
٩٢
Se les preguntará [a los idólatras]: “¿Dónde está lo que adoraban
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
Those Who have Taqwa and the Astray on the Day of Resurrection, and the Arguments and Sorrow of the Erring
وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ
(And Paradise will be brought near) means, it will be brought close to its people, adorned and decorated for them to behold it. Its people are the pious who preferred it t…
Those Who have Taqwa and the Astray on the Day of Resurrection, and the Arguments and Sorrow of the Erring
وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ
(And Paradise will be…