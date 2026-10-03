As-Sáffat 37:9 دحورا ولهم عذاب واصب ٩
دُحُورٗاۖ
وَلَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
وَاصِبٌ
٩
y así ahuyentarlos. Los demonios recibirán un castigo eterno.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
The Adornment and Protection of the Heaven comes from Allah
Allah tells us that He has adorned the lowest heaven with the heavenly bodies for those among the people of the earth who look at it. The stars and planets in the sky give light to the people of earth, as Allah says:
وَلَقَدْ زَيَّنَّا السَّم…
The Adornment and Protection of the Heaven comes from Allah
Allah tells us that He has adorned the lowest heaven with the heavenly bodies for those amo…