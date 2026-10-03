As-Sáffat 37:12 بل عجبت ويسخرون ١٢
بَلۡ
عَجِبۡتَ
وَيَسۡخَرُونَ
١٢
Tú te maravillas, pero ellos se burlan,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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